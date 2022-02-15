Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Snake spotted inside AirAsia plane; watch viral video

An AirAsia flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted inside the plane.

A video of the snake crawling inside the aircraft has surfaced online. The video shared by a commercial pilot named Hana Mohsin Khan showed the reptile slithering inside the illuminated area of the flight.

AirAsia’s chief safety officer, Captain Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia’s chief safety said it was something that happened from time to time, he was quoted as saying by The Star.

Captain Ling said it was unclear how the snake got inside the plane and there is no information if it belonged to any passengers and added that all the passengers and guests were safe.

“AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected,” he was quoted as saying by NPR.

