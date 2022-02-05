Watch: Snake meets hen sitting on eggs in viral video

A video has emerged on social media showing a mother hen fighting a fierce battle with a snake to protect its eggs.

The video shows the hen sitting on its eggs as a black snake approaches its nest.

The deadly cobra is defensively coiled with its hood out, striking at the hen several times with the possible intention of attacking the eggs.

The hen puts up a fight and hits back at it several times. The hen doesn’t concede defeat and continues pecking the cobra until it turns away.

Watch the video here:

The video posted on an Instagram account is going viral with social media users lauding the mother hen for saving her chicks.

