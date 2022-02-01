Viral video: Man releases hundreds of snakes in forest without fear

A video of a man releasing hundreds of snakes into the wildlife after taking them out of the bag without fear is going viral.

The scary YouTube video sees a man praying in a forest before bringing a sack in his arms. The social media users were taken aback after seeing the number of snakes he took out.

However, the man was not scared by it. According to the uploader, he released 300 snakes in the forest.

Musician Imran Khan’s song Satisfy played in the background also.

The internet has videos of individuals resorting to extreme and dangerous methods of dealing with snakes. There have been deaths in the process as well.

Earlier, Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared a video where a person came up with an unusual way of catching the reptile.

Such guests during rains are common…

But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

The Twitter video shows a man stroking the snake inside a scooter. It comes outside and starts having a look at the surroundings. He stays still while another man comes and takes a picture of them.

The man then comes with a water bottle to capture the reptile. It took several attempts and the snake was not giving up that easily. He tried different ways and finally managed to apprehend the snake, before putting a lid over it for not letting it escape.

Moreover, an eye-catching video made rounds in which a snake accepted a woman’s request to leave her home.

A woman stood in front of a cobra snake at the gate of her house. She stroked the snake with a stick while keeping a safe distance.

The woman promised milk and food to the reptile if it left her house. Surprisingly, it accepted her request and slithered away.

