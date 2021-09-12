SNGPL decides against shutting gas supply to CNG stations, industrial units

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Sunday announced that gas supply to industrial units and compressed national gas (CNG) stations in Punjab will not be shut on Monday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

The SNGPL spokesman said that they have decided against any closure of the gas supply while keeping in view the issues faced by the consumers.

He said that despite dry docking, it has been decided to resume the supply across the province. “The duration of the dry-docking process will be determined on the basis of gas supply to the CNG stations and industrial units,” the spokesman said.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced the suspension of gas supply to non-export industry and CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on September 10.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced a planned supply suspension for three days starting from September 12, Sunday 6:00 pm to September 15, Wednesday 12:00 midnight.

Read More: GAS SUPPLY SUSPENDED TO CNG STATIONS, NON-EXPORT INDUSTRIES

According to a notification, the supplies will be halted to CNG stations, general, non-export and cement industry across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The SNGPL spokesperson added that the gas supply will be continued to the export industry.