SNGPL seizes more than 100 compressors in Lahore raids

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has seized more than 100 compressors in raids in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The compressors are being used in houses to suck gas to address low pressure in Lahore, the SNGPL officials said adding obtaining gas from the gas line through the compressor is an unethical practice and a violation of the law.

The citizens are also advised not to use compressors for increasing the gas pressure as it was dangerous.

The raids were conducted in Shalimar, Mughalpura, Uchra, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and others.

The SNGPL warned that gas meter will be disconnected from the household consumer from where a compressor is seized.

The SNGPL said the cooperation of consumers is essential for the success of the crackdown campaign and therefore gas consumers have been requested to call SNGPL helpline 1199 to report the use of gas compressors.

