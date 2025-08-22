SNGPL sends 10-year-old gas bills to industries

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued additional gas bills worth billions of rupees to industries for consumption dating back 10 years, ARY News reported.

According to industry representatives, the bills cover additional RLNG charges for the period between 2015 and 2022. They stated that they have already settled all gas dues for those years and cannot pay the extra charges to SNGPL.

Industrialists also complained that the additional RLNG bills are nearly 200 percent higher than previous amounts and SNGPL has given a two-day deadline for payment. They warned that if the government does not intervene, factories across the region may shut down.

“We have already paid our gas bills from 2015 to 2022. Demanding extra payments after a decade is unacceptable,” said one industry leader, urging the government to take notice.

SNGPL officials, however, stated that the additional charges are being collected under directives from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). They clarified that pricing and policy decisions are determined by OGRA, not the gas company itself.

The issue has sparked tensions in the industrial sector, with fears of production halts if a resolution is not reached quickly.

Also Read: SNGPL Issues Notices to Defaulting Consumers

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) issued reminder notices to several public sector organizations and departments for the payment of long-outstanding dues.

SNGPL urged all such public sector entities to settle their dues immediately to avoid further legal or administrative action. Final notices have been served to these defaulters during April 2025.

Among the defaulters, government hospitals owe SNGPL a substantial amount. Hospitals under the Federal Government owe Rs. 183.62 million, those under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Government owe Rs. 106.08 million, and Punjab Government hospitals owe Rs. 1.1228 billion.

The total outstanding dues from these hospitals amount to Rs. 1.4125 billion.

Police departments are also among the major defaulters.

The Federal Police owe Rs. 141.5 million, KPK Police owe Rs. 63.13 million, and Punjab Police owe Rs. 295.04 million, bringing the total outstanding dues from police departments to Rs. 499.7 million.