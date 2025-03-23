Disney’s Snow White box office collection falls short of expectations

Disney’s Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has finally arrived in cinemas, but its box office collection has been anything but smooth.

Despite high expectations, the film struggled to captivate audiences, leading to a lacklustre box office performance.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer, Disney’s Snow White reimagines the 1937 animated classic, but its release has been overshadowed by months of debate and controversy.

Opening with an underwhelming $43 million domestically and an additional $44 million from international markets, Disney’s Snow White managed to collect a total of $87 million globally in its debut weekend.

These numbers fall significantly short for a production of this scale, especially considering its staggering $270 million budget. To break even, the film would need to surpass $600 million worldwide, making its current performance concerning for Disney.

Directed by Marc Webb, Disney’s Snow White faced heavy scrutiny even before its release. Much of the controversy stemmed from changes made to the story, which sparked debates among fans.

Further fuelling the situation were comments from lead actors Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, whose differing political views seemingly alienated audiences on both sides.

This ongoing discourse negatively impacted Disney’s Snow White’s reception, affecting its appeal at the box office.

Currently, Disney’s Snow White holds a disappointing 43 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a CinemaScore of B+. This lukewarm response suggests limited long-term success in theatres.

The film’s opening weekend numbers align more closely with past Disney disappointments like Dumbo rather than blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King, both of which crossed $1 billion globally.

Even recent remakes such as The Little Mermaid performed better, securing nearly $100 million on opening weekend and eventually surpassing $550 million worldwide.

In comparison, films like Cinderella and Maleficent had significantly stronger debuts, with openings in the high $60 million range.

The massive difference in numbers raises concerns about whether Disney’s Snow White can recover in the coming weeks. With its costly production and marketing expenses, the film faces an uphill battle at the box office.

While Disney’s Snow White continues its theatrical run, its financial success remains uncertain.