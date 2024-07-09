Software engineer kills company CEO over unpaid salary in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a software engineer killed the chief operating officer (CEO) of a company over unpaid salary in Karachi.

According to details, the incident occurred at an office at Shahrai-e-Faisal, when the software engineer, enraged over the non-payment of his salary, attacked the company’s CEO.

In the evening, a Software engineer named Shoaib entered the office and went straight to Naveed’s room. During a heated argument and altercation, Shoaib attacked the company’s CEO with a sharp weapon, severely injuring him.

In an attempt to save his life, Naveed fled the office and collapsed in the basement of the building. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

After the incident, Shoaib remained in the office with the murder weapon and was later arrested by the police. Naveed, who was third among six brothers, leaves behind three children.