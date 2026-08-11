PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has claimed that more than two million youths will participate in the long march to Islamabad on September 27.

In an interview with Waseem Badami, Afridi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers would march from Peshawar to Islamabad on September 27, stressing that the call for the protest was final.

Afridi said the protest would challenge what he described as “unconstitutional” measures in the country, adding that people would come out in large numbers.

The chief minister claimed that during his recent travels from Khyber to Karachi, he observed growing anger among young people against the existing political system.

He said the government would not be able to contain the protesters when they took to the streets on September 27.

“Not just in KP but across Pakistan, particularly the youth, no one will be able to contain them when they come out on Sept 27, because I can see passion and a ray of light in their eyes,” Afridi said.

He claimed that more than two million young people would participate in the protest, adding that the government could take whatever measures it wanted, but the youth would remain determined.

Afridi said the PTI’s entire leadership, including former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, would participate in the protest and remain on the same container.

He said further details of the protest plan would be announced about a week before September 27.

According to Afridi, Islamabad would be the main destination of the march, while Rawalpindi and Adiala Jail could also be among the possible points of the protest.

I may be disqualified or arrested before September 27, says Sohail Afridi

The KP chief minister said state machinery and government resources would not be used for the Islamabad march. He said PTI workers would participate in the protest and the party would use its own resources.