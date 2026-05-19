ISLAMABAD: Tensions flared at Islamabad’s 26 Number Chungi checkpoint on Tuesday after police stopped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sohail Afridi’s convoy as he attempted to travel to Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

The move led to a heated exchange between the chief minister and police officials, with Sohail Afridi questioning why he was being stopped despite being an elected representative of over 45 million people.

Police officials requested the chief minister to take an alternative route via Chakri to reach Adiala Jail, but Afridi insisted on passing through the city route. The standoff caused major traffic disruption on GT Road, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded after the convoy was halted.

PTI workers present at the scene chanted slogans against the authorities as tensions escalated.

Speaking to the media at the checkpoint, Sohail Afridi said his visit was peaceful and aimed solely at meeting PTI founder Imran Khan.

“We have always come peacefully and have never sought to create unrest or disorder,” he said, adding that his convoy is repeatedly stopped whenever it enters Islamabad.

He criticised the authorities for what he termed discriminatory treatment towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning why an elected chief minister was being denied passage.

Sohail Afridi also expressed concern over PTI founder Imran Khan’s reported eye condition, calling it a serious matter and stressing that timely and quality medical treatment was his legal and fundamental right.

He warned that such actions reflected political victimisation and would not help the democratic system move forward.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rendered immense sacrifices for peace, and this insulting treatment at Punjab’s border is unacceptable,” he said.

The incident once again highlighted growing tensions between PTI leadership and federal authorities over access to the jailed former prime minister.

On May 11, the district administration imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for a period of 15 days, issuing a formal notification citing security concerns in sensitive areas, including the Adiala Jail region.

According to the official notification, Section 144 will come into effect from midnight today and will remain in force across designated sensitive zones in Rawalpindi, particularly around Adiala Jail, which has been declared part of a red zone due to heightened security considerations.

The notification states that all kinds of public gatherings, including rallies, protests, sit-ins and processions, will remain strictly prohibited during the enforcement period in Rawalpindi.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, sticks, slingshots, petrol bombs and any explosive materials within restricted areas. The measures are aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any potential security incident in Rawalpindi.

The district administration confirmed that the decision to impose Section 144 was taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, following a review of the prevailing security situation.

Officials added that enhanced monitoring will remain in place around sensitive installations, particularly in the Adiala Jail vicinity, where movement and assembly will be closely regulated throughout the enforcement period in Rawalpindi.