PESHAWAR: Internal differences within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and the provincial government have surfaced publicly over the planned June 10 protest, as tensions escalated following a verbal exchange between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and senior party leader Sheikh Waqas Akram.

Speaking on ARY News programme Eleventh Hour, Sheikh Waqas Akram said he was not formally informed about the June 10 protest, adding that neither Salman Akram Raja nor the party leadership had shared any official details regarding the planned demonstration.

Following his remarks, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reacted strongly, issuing a sharp response and warning.

He said, “If Sheikh Waqas Akram can come to the June 10 protest, he should definitely come; otherwise, he should not act on anyone’s behalf.”

Reaffirming his stance, the Chief Minister said a strong sit-in would be held outside the provincial assembly during the budget session on June 10, adding that the party would “fight for its rights till the end.”

He further claimed that all PTI members of the National Assembly would participate in the protest and reiterated that those willing could join, otherwise stay away.

This is not the first time Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has been involved in a controversy with a fellow party member, as a few days earlier, the Chief Minister reportedly exchanged heated WhatsApp messages with Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to messages shared in the group, the discussion escalated before the start of the PTI parliamentary party meeting, with both leaders exchanging strong remarks over internal party matters.

Sohail Afridi urged all members to attend the meeting, stating that some individuals within and outside the party were allegedly trying to ensure the session failed. He claimed that it had been promised that 27 MPAs were with him and referred to efforts aimed at destabilising the provincial government.

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In another message, Afridi said that no one, including constitutional authorities, could topple the government, adding that he would only accept claims of political strength if proven through action.

He also called on party members to prioritize attendance and set aside other engagements for the meeting.

In response, Ali Amin Gandapur criticized Afridi’s remarks, questioning indirect references and urging him to name individuals clearly instead of making vague accusations.

Gandapur said the Chief Minister did not have the authority to issue “certificates of loyalty or betrayal” and emphasized that internal party strength would be reflected through actions rather than claims.

He further stated that all decisions ultimately rest with the party’s founder, Imran Khan, and advised Afridi to focus on responsibilities and commitments instead of political disputes.

Gandapur also suggested that communication style and language should be used more carefully, while accusing others of holding secret meetings and issuing indirect threats.