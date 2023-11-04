Solangi lauds security forces for thwarting Mianwali terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the security forces who thwarted the terrorists’ attack at a training airbase in Mianwali, ARY News reported.

The minister, in a news statement, also lauded the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists by responding to the situation immediately.

“We salute the brave young men who successfully foiled the attack and they are the heroes of the nation,” he remarked.

The minister said the armed forces and the people fully knew the evil intentions of terrorists and would never let them succeed. He said the entire nation stood by the security forces in its war against terrorism.

Nine terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Mianwali training airbase: ISPR

Earlier today, all nine terrorists were killed in a clearance operation after the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base in the early hours of Saturday, the military’s media wing said.

“Combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning, it said.

“No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack,” the army said.

“The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat,” the statement asserted.