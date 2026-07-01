Solar panel, batteries and inverters' prices drop in Karachi

Karachi: Prices of solar systems have declined significantly in Karachi, with solar panels, lithium batteries, and inverters becoming noticeably more affordable in recent weeks.

According to a report by Nukta Business correspondent Shiraz Ahmed, Karachi’s electronics market has recorded a sharp drop in solar equipment prices.

Market sources say lithium battery prices have fallen by around Rs20,000, while inverter prices have declined by as much as Rs10,000. Solar panels have also become cheaper by approximately Rs3,000 per panel.

Traders said that ahead of the federal budget, some dealers increased prices after rumours suggested that additional taxes would be imposed on solar panels, batteries, and inverters. Anticipating higher post-budget prices, several businesses also stockpiled large quantities of solar equipment in hopes of selling them at a profit.

However, the market shifted after the federal budget introduced no additional taxes on solar systems. Increased imports and ample inventory helped keep supply strong, while weaker consumer demand further contributed to the decline in prices.

Read more: Pakistan plans to produce batteries for solar panels: Haroon Akhtar

Currently, 585W, 645W, and 720W solar panels are selling at around Rs45 per watt, compared with approximately Rs50 per watt just a few days earlier.

Meanwhile, a 5kWh lithium battery is available for around Rs230,000, while inverters with capacities ranging from 3kW to 5kW are priced between Rs120,000 and Rs300,000.

Traders believe that if supply remains steady and demand does not increase unexpectedly, solar product prices are likely to remain stable or decline slightly in the coming weeks.