Solar Panels’ demand surges amid hefty electric bills

KARACHI: Due to the recent surge in the electricity tariff, the demand for solar panels has increased in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the continued rise in the power tariff forces the power consumers to think of a cheap alternative.

In response to this escalating issue, many consumers are turning to solar energy as an affordable, eco-friendly, and readily accessible alternative due to which the demand for solar panels has increased in the metropolis.

The shopkeeper pointed out that the rising inflation has affected the purchasing power of citizens, on the other hand the rising exchange rate of the dollar against the PKR has also resulted a surge in the prices of solar panels.

As per the market survey, a single volt system costs around Rs 80,000 to Rs 100,000 while a 220 volt system costs Rs 200,000, similarly a system running a fridge, four fans and four lights is available for Rs 350,000 to Rs 400,000.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved massive increase in the power tariff on account of quarterly adjustments.

According to details, the power regulatory authority sanctioned a rise of Rs5.40 per unit in electricity price on account of the fourth quarter adjustment for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The detailed verdict will be issued later on, the power authority said, adding that the lifeline, K-Electric consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike.

The hike will put an extra burden on the power consumers who are already facing inflated power rates.

Separately, the power authorities are likely to approve another hike in electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA).