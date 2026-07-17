KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday reviewed the progress of the Rs18.2 billion solar home systems project and directed officials to accelerate the distribution and installation of free solar systems across the province.

Chairing a review meeting, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the initiative aims to provide free solar home systems to 275,000 low-income families, enabling them to benefit from affordable and sustainable energy.

He instructed the relevant authorities to expedite implementation of the project and ensure that the distribution and installation process is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Murad Ali Shah stressed that the distribution of solar kits must be carried out in a transparent, fair and efficient manner, with priority given to deserving families living in remote areas of the province.

The chief minister also directed officials to maintain strict oversight of installation standards, technical support and after-sales maintenance to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the project.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said access to affordable and sustainable energy is essential to improving the quality of life of underprivileged households and called for the project’s timely completion.

Read more: Free solar systems announced in Sindh

It is to be noted that the government of Sindh announced free solar home systems for the middle class in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Presenting the Budget 2026-27, the chief minister and provincial finance minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, announced to roll out a subsidized solar financing program for the middle class in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also acknowledged the hardships of ordinary citizens with rising living costs, high energy prices, and inflation, which continue to place significant pressure on household budgets.

He said that 275,000 free home systems at a cost of Rs. 18 billion will be provided to the underprivileged families across the province.

The Chief Minister of Sindh also announced the launch of a solar program, describing it as one of the largest solar initiatives in Pakistan.