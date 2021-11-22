Soldier martyred as security forces come under attack in Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan-Iran border on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a patrolling party of security forces in the Panjgur area, along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The army’s media wing said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Sepoy Jalil Khan, a resident of DI Khan, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

On November 13, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan province.

According to the ISPR, based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab area.

“On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses,” the army’s media wing said adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Ramzan, a resident of district Sargodha, and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal, a resident of district Swabi.

The ISPR further shared that in another related incident, while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnam Ullah, a resident of District Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom.

