Soldier martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom on Monday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in North Waziristan district where Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly one terrorist was arrested in injured condition.

The Army media wing added, 41-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Zahir having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The statement said that sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier today, at least five policemen were martyred and 13 were injured Monday in an IED bomb blast targeting cops’ vehicle in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in Mamund area of Bajaur.

The policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when their vehicle was targeted with IED bomb. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.