Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One solder of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement late Saturday night.

According to army’s media wing, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in Mir Ali where the soldiers effectively engaged with the terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shakil Shafqat fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation,” the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

On September 20, the security forces killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On September 20, 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was killed while another got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.