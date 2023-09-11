Soldier martyred in Peshawar IED blast: ISPR

PESHAWAR: One soldier embraced martyrdom and six others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Peshawar, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the army’s media wing, an IED blast occurred in the Warsak area of Peshawar where the security forces vehicle hit the IED on the roadside,

As a result, one soldier identified as 29-year-old Abdurehman martyred and six others including three civilians sustained injuries.

The military media’s wing said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in the country.

The security forces remain determined to challenge the nefarious designs of terrorists, even at the cost of blood and lives, ISPR.

On September 10, at least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.