Seven terrorists killed by security forces in Chitral’s Ursoon: ISPR

At least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Chitral district on Sunday, ARY News quoted ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it read.

Chitral terrorist attack

On Wednesday, four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack on the Pak-Afghan border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons attacked two military checkposts.

The Army media wing said that there was information about the terrorists’ movement in Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. The security forces timely action resulted in the killing of 12 terrorists.

During the fire exchange, four Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan issued demarche to Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani confirmed that Pakistan has issued a demarche to Afghanistan following a terrorist attack on two military posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Chitral district.

“Pakistan registered a strong protest over the incident, summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires and handed over a protest note (demarche) to him,” the foreign minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

FM Jalil Abbas Jilani said the Chitral incident was “very unfortunate” and said Pakistan was taking the recent rise in terrorism very seriously.

“It is the responsibility of the Afghan government that if attacks are occurring in Pakistan from their soil then it should stop them,” he added.

The caretaker minister hoped that the Afghan government would suppress all such elements, whether it is the “Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or others.”