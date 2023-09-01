26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Major among two martyred in Miran Shah IBO: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif embraced martyrdom during a gun battle with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district.

During the operation, a party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz who was leading the operation from the front.

As a result, one terrorist was killed while another was injured.

During the gun battle, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Tirah valley of the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

The fire exchange between security forces and terrorists took place on the night of August 31/September 1, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, a Swabi district resident.

It added, “The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist,”

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, said the military’s media wing.

