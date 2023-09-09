Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, ARY News reported, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan.

“Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

It added the area was being sanitised to eliminate any terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack on the Pak-Afghan border.

The Army media wing said that there was information about the terrorists’ movement in Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. The security forces timely action resulted in the killing of 12 terrorists.

During the fire exchange, four Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The clearance operation of security operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well, it added.

On August 22, six soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said last week. At least four terrorists were killed in the gun battle.