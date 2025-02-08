Solo Leveling season 2 drops a massive surprise!

Solo Leveling season 2 is making waves not just in the anime world but also in the global entertainment industry by adding Colombia singer J Balvin.

The highly anticipated new season, officially titled Solo Leveling- Arise from the Shadow, continues to attract big names from around the world.

In an exciting new announcement, Grammy-nominated artist J Balvin has joined the English and Spanish dub casts for an important role, further proving the anime’s commitment to international appeal.

Crunchyroll and Variety revealed the news, highlighting J Balvin’s entry into Solo Leveling Season 2. The Latin music icon, known for his collaborations with stars like Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B, expressed his excitement about being part of the anime.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the cast of Solo Leveling,” Balvin said, calling it an honor to contribute to a series he has long admired.

While the details of his character remain a mystery, Balvin’s involvement follows Solo Leveling Season 2’s trend of bringing in global stars.

The English dub of Solo Leveling season 2 began streaming on Crunchyroll on January 18, while the original version premiered on January 4, 2025.

With its growing international presence and a star-studded lineup, Solo Leveling is cementing itself as a major force in the anime world.

Read More: Solo Leveling season 2: Release schedule for the next episodes

Solo Leveling S2 Release Schedule

New episodes of Solo Leveling 2 are expected to drop every Saturday on Crunchyroll for viewers, and every Sunday for US viewers. The release dates are:

Episode 1 – You Aren’t E-rank, Are You – January 4, 2025

Episode 2 – I Suppose You Aren’t Aware – January 11, 2025

Episode 3 – Still a Long Way to Go – January 18, 2025

Episode 4 – January 25, 2025

Episode 5 – February 1, 2025

Episode 6 – February 8, 2025

Episode 7 – February 15, 2025

Episode 8 – February 22, 2025

Episode 9 – March 1, 2025

Episode 10 – March 8, 2025

Episode 11 – March 15, 2025

Episode 12 – March 22, 2025

Episode 13 – March 29, 2025

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Have?

Like the first season, season 2 of Solo Leveling is expected to have 13 episodes in total, promising plenty of action, drama, and surprises for fans to enjoy.