‘Some PTI members opposed Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM candidate’

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has asserted that some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had opposed PML-Q leader as a candidate for Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister said that the PML-Q’s role was discussed during a core committee meeting.

“Some PTI members opposed Pervaiz Elahi as a joint candidate. However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan directed the participants to vote for PML-Q leader,” he said, while praising the former premier’s decision.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed predicted that Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain will contest the future election against each other.

He also condemned the media reports that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to vote for Pervaiz Elahi, saying that the PML-Q’s parliamentary leader is the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The AML chief warned that if Imran Khan makes the call, the situation will change. “The current rulers have to flee and their chartered planes are ready,” he added. He also criticised PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the former president has once again exposed himself.

Earlier in the day, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources told ARY News that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain excused himself from voting for Pervaiz Elahi, the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q. It was learnt that Shujaat gave a clear message to Moonis Elahi.

