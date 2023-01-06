Somy Ali comments on abusive relationship with Salman Khan again

Bollywood actor Somy Ali said she is recalling her abusive relationship with Salman Khan as it is a life and death situation for people.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Somy Ali made the statement in an Instagram post. The former actor claimed that news outlets had reported about their abusive relationship towards her between the 90s and 1999.

Related – Salman Khan’s brother slams Aishwarya Rai

“What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan? This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90’s to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman.

“This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90’s. I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men.”

Earlier, she had termed Salman Khan as a “sadist” who has hurt countless women, adding people should not “worship” him.

Moreover, Somy Ali said the Dabangg actor was the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood. She said his victims would come forward and expose him just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did.

Somy Ali revealed that she wanted to work in Bollywood because of him and would even tie the knot with him.

Comments