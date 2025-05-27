Son of govt officer goes missing in Karachi, kidnapping case registered

KARACHI: The son of a government officer has gone missing from the posh Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Bukhari Commercial. Police have registered a kidnapping case at the Darakhshan Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s parents, naming unidentified individuals.

According to the FIR, the officer’s son, Hasan, was last contacted on the evening of May 24, during which he told his family he would be home shortly. However, when they tried to reach him again two hours later, both of his mobile phones were switched off.

Read More: Police submit interim challan of Mustafa Amir murder case

The report further states that despite searching extensively, the family has been unable to locate Hasan. They strongly suspect that he was kidnapped from DHA Karachi.

Notably, a similar case was reported earlier in Karachi when Mustafa Amir, also the son of a government officer, went missing from the DHA area. It was later revealed that he had been kidnapped and murdered by his friends on January 6.