KARACHI: A citizen has filed a massive compensation lawsuit worth over 172 million rupees in the Malir Court of Karachi after losing his father in a road accident linked to the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project, ARY News reported.

The damages claim was filed in the court of the Senior Civil Judge of Malir against the Sindh government, the BRT Red Line project director, the active construction contractors, and others.

According to the petitioner’s legal counsel, Advocate Usman Farooq, the plaintiff’s father, Shahid, was traveling along University Road in January of this year when his vehicle collided with an unlit concrete barrier placed in the middle of the road.

The fatal accident resulted in the death of his father, while his younger brother and mother sustained injuries.

The lawyer maintained that the barrier lacked any reflective indicators, hazard tape, or warning signage, making it completely invisible to motorists in the dark.

The petition argues that the project administration and contractors completely failed to implement mandatory safety protocols and public protection guidelines during the execution of the transport corridor.

Read More: Man seeks Rs178.7m compensation after losing eye in BRT Red Line accident

The court has been urged to order the named parties to pay damages exceeding 172.120 million rupees to the grieving family for the tragic loss of their sole breadwinner.