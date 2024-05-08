Sonakshi Sinha reveals when she will tie the knot

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha opened up on her marriage plans and answered when she’ll tie the knot.

In the recently-dropped trailer of the next episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, featuring the ensemble cast of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, Sonakshi Sinha is seen spilling the beans on her marriage plans, when she candidly confessed how ‘desperately’ she wants to get married.

When asked by the host when is she planning to tie the knot, since her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are all married now, the ‘Dabangg’ actor replied, “Jale pe namak chirak rahe ho (You are rubbing salt in my wounds).”

“Woh janta hei mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni he (he knows how badly I want to get married),” Sinha light-heartedly admitted.

It is pertinent to note here that Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal, of ‘Notebook’ fame. The two shared the screen in Satramm Ramani’s ‘Double XL’, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sinha is winning love and acclaim for her performance in the recently premiered web series ‘Heeramandi’, of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

