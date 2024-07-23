‘I was like…’: Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she cried, screamed during marriage registration

Bollywood lovebirds, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, last month, on June 23, after being in a relationship for over 7 years.

Days after the intimate affair, the couple unveiled their dreamy video of the private affair at the groom’s apartment in Bandra, on Instagram, which saw Sinha screaming with joy and excitement. The Bollywood bride even shed a few happy tears after she officially became Mrs Zaheer Iqbal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Speaking about the particular moment in a new interview, Sonakshi Sinha recalled her excitement for the new beginnings in her life. “We were both waiting for this moment for so long that I couldn’t control myself. I was like, ‘ho gya (we did it) boss’,” she told the outlet.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal breaks silence on interfaith marriage with Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha added that she is not able to put her feelings into the best words, but she was ‘genuinely happy and excited’ getting married to the love of her life and wanted to scream from the top of the roof to let the world know about her marriage.