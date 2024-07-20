Zaheer Iqbal breaks silence on interfaith marriage with Sonakshi Sinha

Actor husband of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal says religion was never an issue between the two as he finally shared his stance on their interfaith marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal shared their perspective of each other’s religion, amid the trolling and criticism on social media towards their interfaith marriage

When asked if the two wish to imbibe the best of each other’s culture and religion, the ‘Heermandi’ star replied, “Absolutely! I think it will be beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“But genuinely, we’re not that very different from each other. Our core values are the same,” she continued to opine. “Basically, our parents have taught us to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of whatever name you know him by. The most important thing in life is to be a good person – that’s the kind of values we have imbibed.”

Sharing thoughts similar to his better half, Iqbal added, “I know one thing for sure: that I could have 50,000 disagreements with Sona, but it will never have anything to do with religion.”

“Salim uncle [Salman Khan’s father] had once shared with me that this is what he had told Salma Aunty’s parents when they got married,” he disclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“In the seven years that we were dating, the fact that we are from different faiths has never come up in a discussion. We both respect other religions. It’s never been an issue for us or even a discussion,” Sinha maintained. “The only noise is from the outside.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother reveals reason for skipping her wedding

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, last month, on June 23, after being in a relationship for over 7 years.