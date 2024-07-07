Sonakshi Sinha shares unseen photos with parents from wedding

Newly-married Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha dropped unseen pictures with her parents from her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening.

While one of her two brothers chose to skip the event, her brother Kussh, mother Poonam Sinha and father Shatrughan Sinha were part of the close-knit wedding, to celebrate the couple.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share unseen moments when her parents got emotional at her wedding.

One of the pictures showed the actor embracing her mother, while she was seen resting her head on her father’s shoulder in another photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her ‘Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins.’ Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing,” she wrote in the caption.

Days earlier, Sonakshi Sinha broke silence on pregnancy rumours fuelled following her recent visit to a hospital.

Several began speculating that the Bollywood star was hiding a pregnancy after a video showed her visiting a hospital with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

However, she addressed such rumours by saying, “The only change is that now we cannot go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant.”

Responding to a question regarding her life after her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, she said that she was living the best days of her life and was happy to be back at work.

On the work front, she is currently promoting her upcoming movie ‘Kakuda’ set to release on July 25 on Zee5.

Directed by ‘Zombivili’ and ‘Munjya’ fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.