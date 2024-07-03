Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal reacts to ‘Kakuda’ trailer

Actor Zaheer Iqbal’s reaction to the trailer of wife Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming horror comedy film “Kakuda” went viral on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share the trailer of the movie and wrote, “Meri biwi ko darana mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai (It’s not just difficult, but impossible to scare my wife). Well done Kakuda.”

The ensemble cast of ‘Kakuda’ includes Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The film, directed by ‘Zombivili’ and ‘Munjya’ fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, will release on July 25 on Zee5.

Earlier, the ‘Heermandi’ actress shared a poster in which she stands in the dark with a flambeau in her hand. The text on the poster read, “A freakishly spooky comedy.”

“Indira doesn’t believe in ghosts, but Kakuda’s wrath is about to get very personal. Can she survive the mayhem? #AbMardKhatreMeinHai #Kakuda premiering on 12th July, only on ZEE5,” wrote Sonakshi Sinha.

The Bollywood diva tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday, June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening.

While one of her two brothers chose to skip the event, her brother Kussh and both the parents were part of the close-knit wedding, to celebrate the couple.

A day after tying the knot, the Bollywood couple unveiled stunning pictures of the bride and groom, from their wedding reception photoshoot.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the new bride published a five-picture gallery from her reception shoot, along with a warm caption. “Whattttt a day,” she began to write.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor continued, “The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.”