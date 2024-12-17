Sonakshi Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna for ‘distasteful statements’ about father Shatrughan 

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha slammed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for his ‘distasteful statements’ over her father Shatrughan Sinha’s upbringing.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday night, Sonakshi Sinha issued a stern warning to senior actor Mukesh Khanna, of ‘Shaktimaan’ fame, to stop bringing up her family and questioning her father’s upbringing for staying in the news.

For the unversed, Khanna recently blamed veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching his daughter enough about Ramayana, due to which Sonakshi failed to answer a question about the Hindu mythological epic during her appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, back in 2019.

While speaking to Indian YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, about the need for a Shaktimaan to teach today’s modern generation about the Hindu epics, Khanna shared a reference to Sonkahsi saying, “People got angry, ‘She doesn’t know’. I said, ‘It’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?'”

In response to his statement, the ‘Dabangg’ actor noted in the long post, “Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji …I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back.” “Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you chose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious,” she added and continued, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself…” “Not that I need your forgiveness,” maintained Sonakshi. “But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

“And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me… please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing,” she warned in the end.

