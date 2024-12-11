Shatrughan Sinha addresses sons’ absence from Sonakshi’s wedding

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has finally opened up on the absence of his sons from their sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Dabangg’ star tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal earlier this year.

While Sonakshi Sinha’s parents were present in all the ceremonies and events, her brothers Luv and Kussh chose to skip the rituals, sparking speculations of a rift in the family.

During a recent interview, Shatrughan Sinha was asked why his sons decided against attending their sister’s wedding.

Without giving a specific reason, the veteran Bollywood actor shared a cryptic statement, saying that he understood their pain and confusion.

“They are only humans. They may still not be so mature…I do understand their pain and confusion,” Shatrughan Sinha said.

“Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons,” he added.

Read more: Sonakshi Sinha spills Zaheer Iqbal’s sweetest-ever proposal

Responding to a question regarding the interfaith marriage of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Shatrughan said that he supported his daughter in her decision.

“Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason not to. It’s their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature,” the veteran Bollywood actor added.

It is worth noting here that speculations about tension within the family began swirling around when a Reddit post pointed out that Sonakshi Sinha’s mother, Poonam Sinha and brother Luv have unfollowed her on Instagram.

While they remain unfollowed by the Bollywood actress, she recently appeared on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show alongside her parents and Zaheer Iqbal.