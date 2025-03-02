Sonakshi Sinha speaks up on rivalry with brothers Luv, Kussh

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally addressed her relationship with her brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha after months of speculation about rifts between the siblings.

After dating him for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage in June 2024.

While her parents attended almost all of her wedding festivities, the Bollywood actress’s brother Luv Sinha’s absence raised eyebrows.

Several reports suggested that a rift emerged in the family as Luv was against Sonakshi Sinha’s decision to marry Zaheer Iqbal.

The Bollywood actress has now talked about her brothers and the relationship they shared as children.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the siblings would often get involved in fist fights as kids.

“Main sabse choti, ghar ki ladki, sabse laadli, toh bhaiyonn ko jalan toh hoti thi toh mujhe padti thi (I was the youngest sibling, the most adored. So my brothers were jealous and would beat me up),” she said.

While Sonakshi Sinha and her brother did not address Luv’s absence from her wedding festivities, their father, Shatrughan Sinha, shared his views on the matter at the time.

“I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction. Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons,” he said when asked about his son’s absence from the Bollywood actress’s wedding.