Sonakshi Sinha’s brother omits her from family photo amid feud

Actor-politician Luv Sinha, elder brother of Sonakshi Sinha, omitted the newlywed from the family photo, to wish his parents on their wedding anniversary.

Days after skipping the marriage ceremony of his only sister Sonakshi Sinha, with Zaheer Iqbal, Luv also left her out of the family photo he shared as the anniversary wish for their parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha.

Amid the rumours of a rift in the family, due to Sonakshi’s decision to marry Zaheer, Luv turned to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, sharing a family picture with both his parents and brother Kussh, and wrote, “Happy anniversary to my amazing parents.” “We were blessed to have been born as your children, and are grateful for every moment we share with you,” he added.

Notably, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor earlier hinted that the suspicious activities of Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, were the possible reason for his absence from his sister’s marriage.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage last month, June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening. While one of his two brothers chose to skip the event, her brother Kussh and both the parents were part of the close-knit wedding, to celebrate the couple.