Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal confirm their wedding

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal confirmed their years-long relationship and June 23 wedding in a leaked audio invite.

With rumours being rife of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, being all set to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in Mumbai, an audio invite of the couple, for their close ones, has surfaced on the social platform Reddit.

The leaked invitation, designed as a magazine cover, with the couple’s mushy picture and the header, “We’re making it official! (Finally),” and a tagline “The rumours were true!” comes with a QR, which has an audio message from the two.

In the purported audio, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor can be heard saying, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!”

“For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this moment,” confirmed Iqbal. Sinha continued, “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” to which her beau adds, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.”

“Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us,” the couple added.

The wedding invite also mentioned dress code details as “Formal & Festive, Just don’t wear red,” hinting that the Bollywood bride might be wearing red for her wedding.

For the unversed, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for quite some time now, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports also suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu.

