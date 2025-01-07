Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to divorce ‘after a lot of violence’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last year, will part ways after having a baby, which will follow a lot of violence between the couple, predicted Indian astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh.

During his recent discussion on a podcast, Singh predicted two Bollywood breakups, including Sonakshi and Zaheer as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who’ve been married for 17 years and also share a daughter, Aaradhya.

Speaking about the ‘Double XL’ couple, Singh said, “Sonakshi Sinha ka divorce hoga. Bacha hone ke baad divorce hoga aur bohot hinsa ke baad divorce hoga (Sonakshi will get divorced after a baby and a lot of violence).”

“Sonakshi Sinha ka ek bacha hoga. Bacha hone ke baad inn dono mein arguments honge, woh haathapai, haath chalna, ye hoga fir divorce hoga (They will have one kid and their arguments will start after having a baby. Zaheer will physically abuse Sonakshi and they will get divorced after),” he predicted. “Ek bahut hi kharab end mein jayegi ye shaadi (Their wedding will have an ill fate).”

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago.