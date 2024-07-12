Tears, friends and a lot of dance: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal unveil EPIC wedding video

Newlyweds of Tinsel town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have unveiled the video of their wedding reception, giving fans a glimpse inside the epic party, filled with love, laughter, joy, tears and a whole lot of dance.

Days after tying the knot, the latest reel-to-real-life couple of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, turned to the social platform Instagram on Wednesday, treating their fans with a peek inside their wedding party, which followed their intimate civil marriage.

“Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it… like we did,” read the caption on the reel. “Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi… ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss!!!”

The clip sees the couple dance their heart out and enjoy their wedding to the fullest, while it also features brief glimpses of all the celebrities of Bollywood, who came in to celebrate and bless the new couple.

Amid the trolling from social users, given the intercaste marriage of Sonakshi and Zaheer, the ‘Double XL’ actors kept the comments limited on their joint post, however, the joyful video of the duo, watched by over 3 million Instagrammers, garnered more than 200k likes from social users along with heartwarming wishes from the fraternity.

After dating him for over 7 years, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, last month, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.