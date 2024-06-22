Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding festivities officially begin with a mehendi ceremony: See pictures

The much-anticipated wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kickstarted on Friday with an intimate mehendi event.

Ahead of their much-awaited wedding, reportedly on Sunday, the inside glimpses from the private mehendi ceremony of the lovebirds, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have emerged on social media.

The pictures and videos, shared by the wedding guests, see the couple beaming with excitement, as they pose with their close friends at the venue. The Bollywood bride-to-be looked stunning in a traditional red and gold outfit for her henna application, while her beau, opted for a printed red kurta and white pyjama

Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding

It was first reported by several media outlets earlier this month that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over 7 years at this point, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu. An audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit last week, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party.

The ‘Dabangg’ star also enjoyed a bachelorette with her girls gang, including fellow actor Huma Qureshi, earlier this week.

