I really want to come to Pakistan: Sonam Bajwa

Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa has once again expressed her wish to visit Pakistan and meet her fans here.

While speaking to media reporters at the new store launch of Pakistan’s ace couturier Mohsin Naveed Ranjha in London, Punjabi film star from India, Sonam Bajwa said she really has her heart set on a visit to Pakistan.

The ‘Carry on Jatta’ actor said, “My heart is set on coming to Pakistan. I have many friends there and I really want to visit Pakistan. Hopefully, soon I will.”

“To all those watching and listening, lots of love to you from my end. I am immensely grateful for the love you all shower on me,” Bajwa added.

Pertinent to note here that this is not the first time, the Indian celebrity has expressed her desire to come to Pakistan. Earlier during a Q&A session on X, formerly termed Twitter, she was urged to ‘visit Pakistan someday’, to which, Bajwa had confirmed, “Iss saal aavange (I will come this year).”

Moreover, in a conversation with a media publication, she spoke about her fans in Pakistan and said “I, too, have a lot of love for them and often interact with them over Twitter.”

