Actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday among her intimate friends and family.

On June 9, Bollywood icon Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday in a gathering filled with cheerful moments, delicious food, and cake.

Her cousin Anshula Kapoor shared insights into Sonam’s birthday get-together on social media. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anshula captioned the post, “The amount of cake at this brunch suggests we were planning for a small village. No regrets though, Happy birthday Sonam didi @sonamkapoor.”

The photos showed a happy family gathering, with one image featuring Sonam posing alongside Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and a few friends. Another snap highlighted an impressive dessert table lined with nearly five birthday cakes, making it one of the standout attractions of the brunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

For the occasion, Sonam opted for a red-and-white printed kaftan-style outfit and appeared in high spirits throughout the celebration. Several candid moments from the event were also captured. In one picture, Sonam stood next to husband Anand Ahuja while he held their son Vayu during the cake-cutting ceremony. The brunch menu appeared equally extravagant, with another image showcasing a large platter loaded with fruits, chocolates, cheeses, and dips.

On her special day, Sonam also received birthday wishes from friends, colleagues, and family members across the film industry.

Her father, actor Anil Kapoor, and close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were among those who shared heartfelt messages for the birthday star on social media.