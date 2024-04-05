Sonam Kapoor throws it back with ‘Khoobsurat’ Fawad Khan memories

Almost a decade after their movie, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is reminiscing on some old albeit ‘Khoobsurat’ memories with Pakistani cinema’s heartthrob Fawad Khan.

A-list actor and fashion icon of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor turned to her official page on the social networking platform Facebook earlier this week, dropping a bunch of throwback pictures with her ‘Khoobsurat’ co-star, Pakistan entertainment industry’s handsome hunk Fawad Khan.

With the five-picture dump of BTS stills from Disney’s rom-com drama, Kapoor captioned, “Khoobsurat memories with Fawad Khan,” and tagged the ‘Ms Marvel’ actor.

The viral photo post received love from her huge fan base in the digital sphere, with thousands of likes and heartwarming comments for the duo in the comments section.

Pertinent to note here that Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in ‘Khoobsurat’ (2014) with Sonam Kapoor. He played Kapoor’s love interest and the son of her patient, Prince Vikram Singh Rathore, in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial. His portrayal was loved and acclaimed by fans and critics alike and Khan went on to bag Best Debut Male honour at the prestigious Filmfare Awards.

The film itself was a major Box Office success and received widespread acclaim, particularly overseas, given Khan’s prominence.

