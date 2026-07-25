NEW DELHI: Indian education and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk thanked citizens across the country for “shedding fear” after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following weeks of student protests over the NEET paper leak.

In a post on X, Wangchuk described the resignation as “a victory of democracy” and “direct democracy… straight from the streets.”

“It’s a victory of peace, patience and perseverance,” he wrote.

He congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Generation Z, and citizens across India for what he called overcoming “the fear of fear” and joining the movement from every corner of the country.

“From accountability, now to reforms,” Wangchuk declared, outlining the next phase of the movement following Pradhan’s resignation.

Pradhan announced his resignation just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Indian government. In a post on X, he said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a detailed statement, Pradhan said his decision was taken in the interest of students.

“I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation,” he wrote.

The former minister added that, given the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, he had decided to step down to ensure that “anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation.”

Indian education minister resigns amid student protests over paper leak

Pradhan’s resignation marks a significant development in the ongoing protests, as his removal had been the principal demand of demonstrators who have been camped at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for more than a month.

On Friday, Wangchuk shared a video on YouTube, a day after ending his 26-day hunger strike. In the video, he reflected on the events following his transfer to hospital during the protest.

Responding to criticism over his decision to end the hunger strike, Wangchuk said many people were unaware of the circumstances after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18.

He alleged that he was treated “like a prisoner” during his stay at the hospital, claiming he was not allowed to move freely, meet visitors, or keep a mobile phone or laptop.