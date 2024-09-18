Sonia Mishal, husband blessed with a baby girl

Actor Sonia Mishal and her husband Tallal Soofi have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for popular actor Sonia Mishal, and her husband, as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. The new parents were blessed with a baby girl earlier this week, she announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Taking to her official handle, yesterday afternoon, the actor posted a three-picture gallery, featuring a glimpse of what seemed like her maternity shoot as well a tiny hand of her newborn baby girl, along with an announcement card, to break the news.

“Our little princess has arrived,” read the text on the card, with the birth date i.e. September 12. She further penned, “Our darling daughter has finally arrived to add magic to our lives ~ God has truly given us a piece of heaven. Allhumdulilah. Mama & Baba are so in love & very busy being obsessed with baby Zeva because she’s just perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mishal Soofi 👽 (@soniamishalofficial)

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Notably, Sonia Mishal tied the knot with Tallal Soofi in an intimate Nikah ceremony in February 2022, with close family and friends in attendance.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in May this year.