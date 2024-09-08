Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their first baby

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have become parents to a newborn child.

According to Indian media reports, the power couple of Bollywood welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore earlier this year, Deepika spoke candidly about her anticipation for motherhood.

She shared, “Ranveer and I adore children. We eagerly await the day when we can build our own family… My family has been a constant source of grounding for me, and Ranveer and I hope to instill those same values in our children.”

A few days ago, the couple broke the internet with pictures from their gorgeous pregnancy shoot. Deepika was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh and they literally complement each other in the pictures.

It may be noted that Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

With a baby-themed graphic image on Instagram, the parents-to-be announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.