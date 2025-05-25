Sons arrange marriage of 90-year-old father in Shangla

In an unusual and heartwarming incident in Shangla, Khyber Pakhutnkhwa, four sons arranged marriage of their 90-year-old father to fulfil his long-held wish.

As per details, the ceremony took place in Bisham, a town in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where. the groom, Maulana Saifullah, tied the knot in a ceremony attended by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and local residents.

According to family sources, the sons actively searched for a bride for their father and organized the wedding with full respect and affection.

The dower (haq mehr) was set at one tola of gold.

Earlier in 2024, a 95-year-old man in Kenya married his 90-year-old long-time love six decades after they first met, according to local media reports.

“We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?” Mbogo said outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

“We discussed it and decided that having a white wedding would be wonderful. Although we are legally married under our Kikuyu customs, as Christians, we wanted to have a church wedding as well.”