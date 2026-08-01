Sony confident PS5 supply will meet GTA 6 launch demand

The impending launch of Grand Theft Auto VI comes with widespread concern of potential hardware shortages, but Sony is here to tell us otherwise – gamers needn’t worry, there’ll be ample of PlayStation 5s at launch for Rockstar’s flagship title. Following the severe stock issues that mired the first couple of years of the PS5 generation as global chip shortages and logistic disruptions hit, gamers had braced themselves for a similar shortage at the time of GTA 6’s launch.

“We have everything in order from a manufacturing capacity perspective to address global supply chains, we are at full speed there, and… to deliver the units that we need to provide,” explained representatives of Sony’s Interactive Entertainment division.

Supply Lessons Learned from The PS5 Supply Crunch

When the PS5 made its official debut in late 2020, extremely high demand met logistics bottlenecks that meant it wasn’t even remotely easy to get your hands on one of the new machines, which lasted for almost two years before finally becoming accessible.

Sony has subsequently reorganized their worldwide supply channels and ramped up manufacturing plants and capabilities in the wake of their early, difficult hardware rollout.

Given that sales of the hotly-anticipated GTA 6 are likely to break records of their own on the platform, the preventative supply chain preparation now in place should mean that any player, old or new, looking to make the switch to current-gen hardware should be doing so at recommended retail price and not through one of those scalpers.