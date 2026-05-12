Sony Music Publishing to buy recognition music catalog in $4 billion deal

Sony Music Publishing said on Monday it would buy Recognition Music Group’s entire ​catalog of works from funds managed ‌by Blackstone, gaining access to more than 45,000 songs including those from Beyonce, Fleetwood Mac and Rihanna.

Financial ​terms of the acquisition were not disclosed ​by the companies. The deal was for ⁠about $4 billion, a source familiar with the ​transaction said, requesting anonymity as the matter was ​private.

Record labels and publishers are racing to secure ownership of music rights amid strong and predictable revenues from ​streaming platforms.

Media companies are increasingly seeking well-known ​songs to anchor films, documentaries and television series, as ‌streaming ⁠services look to deep catalogs to bolster premium content offerings and drive subscriber growth.

Rival platforms and rights holders such as Warner Music Group, ​Spotify and ​Amazon Music ⁠have similarly expanded their focus on music catalogs.

The deal is being ​made in partnership with an investment venture ​announced ⁠earlier this year between Sony Music Group and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, aimed at ⁠acquiring ​and growing premium music catalogs across ​genres and global markets.