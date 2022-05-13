Sonya Hussyn appeals to fans for ‘special prayers’

Popular film and television star Sonya Hussyn has appealed to her followers to pray for her father as he has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sonya Hussyn’s father Tanveer Hussain Shah Bukhari has been admitted to the ICU of a local hospital after his health deteriorated on May 12, 2022.

Sonya took to her Instagram stories to share the saddening news and wrote, “My Father (Tanveer Hussain Shah Bukhari) is in the ICU. Special prayers are requested, please.”

Earlier, the star actress had shared a heartwarming video in which she informed her family about buying her own house.

Her whole family was seen to be bursting into tears at her announcement.

Sonya Hussyn took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Monday to share her joy with a heartfelt video. The 30-year-old announced to have bought the first house, ‘Aashiana-e-Tasneem’.

Also Read: “Precious moments”: Sonya Hussyn fulfills ‘biggest dream’ of life

The five-minute reaction video shared on the social app began with the actor getting the sweets for her family as she broke the big news to them, “finally bought our first house”, leaving everyone emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Comments